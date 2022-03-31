A love letter to Harry Styles' Fine Line era

With the release of "As It Was", HS3 is upon us — and it may never again be as it was during the delightful era of Fine Line.

It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same...but then, we wouldn't have new Harry Styles music, now would we?

A new era is upon us, with today's release of "As It Was", the first single from Styles' forthcoming third album, Harry's House. But bear with those of us still processing the end of the Fine Line era, which has been eulogized by Harries on TikTok for weeks — and now here.

Released in December 2019, Styles' sophomore album only had a few months of pre-pandemic life. Those first blissful months included a delightful NPR Tiny Desk concert, a Today Show soundcheck that launched many an Etsy shop, and what may have been the best performance of Lizzo's "Juice" ever.

Then, of course, our world shifted, music was shut down, and like every artist, Styles delayed his album's tour. When the music video for "Watermelon Sugar" dropped in May 2020, it was dedicated to touching during a time we were so desperate for just that, and quickly rose to song-of-the-summer status.

Harry Styles Watermelon Sugar "Watermelon Sugar" | Credit: Harry Styles/YouTube

Styles received well-deserved Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video for "Adore You", and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar". Even though longtime fans were left scratching their heads at that last one — there are certainly better songs on Fine Line ("TBSL" fans, I see you) — it was made up for by Styles' shirtless performance when he opened the show in March last year.

When, after two delays, Love on Tour finally kicked off in September 2021, it was nothing short of euphoric. Fans were fed almost nightly with videos shared on Twitter and TikTok, making it feel like we were all on tour together: What trousers-suspenders combo will he wear tonight? What sage dating advice will he dole out? Whose sign will get the best reaction?! Even if we didn't make it to a concert, we were plugged into a community that was always willing to share videos, photos, outfit ideas, to let new fans in — even if the growing standom made tickets more difficult to come by.

For a while, it felt like the Fine Line era would never end. Sure, we're all absolutely feral for new music — it's been more than two years, after all — but we'd also be happy if he'd just release "Medicine" and "Anna" already. We could bask in those LOT stage lights for seemingly ever. But perhaps we should have seen it coming. It was right there all along, in the lyrics of Fine Line's first single: he told us he's not ever going back; of course there's nowhere to go but up and on.

"As It Was" dropped at midnight Friday in the U.K., meaning that over here in North America, we were blessed a day early — but also that the HS3 era is full steam ahead. Like many fans, I found myself getting emotional, looking back at videos from LOT and slowly accepting that it's time to move on. (Though, it will thankfully live on a bit longer, as Styles will embark on the European leg of Love on Tour in June after headlining Coachella next month. But even after that, surely it will endure. Stevie Nicks anointed Fine Line his Rumours, after all.)

The new single's title is tinged with that nostalgia for the Great Before, and maybe that's part of why we clung so hard to Fine Line. It was one of the last pieces of art released before our lives were altered forever. The album certainly carried me through quarantine (all five of my top songs on Spotify in 2020 were from Fine Line).

Harry Styles Do you know who you are? | Credit: Harry Styles/YouTube

The title Harry's House immediately brings to mind lyrics from Fine Line's "Canyon Moon," with their repeated promise of returning home. In his final show of the U.S. leg of LOT, Styles asked the crowd, "Are you ready to take it home?" which feels poignant now.

The answer is yes, certainly — especially if it means more dear Harry. But upon arriving home, there's always that tinge of longing for the road, the magic we witnessed and may never experience again. Feeling sorry that it's all over, wondering when we might be able to do it again.

On that note, join us as we look back on some of the most beloved moments from the Fine Line era below.

Related Items The Tiny Desk concert This intimate mini-concert was perhaps the beginning of the "To Be So Lonely" fervor. "I'm just an arrogant son of a bitch who can't admit when he's sorry" — you said it, not us, Harry! The JW Anderson Sweater While on his press tour, Styles performed on the Today Show, but it was his rehearsal for the performance that garnered the most attention. More specifically, it was what he wore to that rehearsal: a patchwork JW Anderson cardigan that launched hundreds of Etsy dupes and a crocheting craze among Harries. The Lizzo performance In early 2020, Styles was brought out by Lizzo to help her close a show in Miami. Theirs is one of our favorite celeb friendships. (She later attended one of his Los Angeles concerts — and in an adorable moment, he tossed her his sunflower from the stage.) Watching their performance of "Juice" back now, I'm reminded that this is when he was still wearing his pearls. Sigh. Harry Styles Credit: Villa Manodori/Instagram The Italy mustache It's July 2020. We're all tired of being stuck at home, and we're all sad that we can't see Styles in concert this summer like we all planned. But what sneaks across our timelines? A photo of Styles looking like Mario and Luigi's hot younger brother. Bless. The Jingle Ball 2020 set This is a slept on performance if I've ever seen one. Filmed during Don't Worry Darling production, this dreamy performance introduced us to some note changes we'd later hear on LOT that I'm still thirsting over. Harry Styles Credit: Recording Academy/GRAMMYs/YouTube The Haylor reunion I'm throwing in this moment for myself and all the other Haylor fans. It's tough being a child of divorce! Harry Styles Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images All of Love on Tour — but especially "Medicine" at Harryween It's no secret that Madison Square Garden is one of Styles' favorite places to perform. He celebrated Halloween with two shows at the iconic venue, dressed one night as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and the other as an April Fool's jester — subtle and early hints, some fans have posited, at his album title and the "As It Was" release date. Phenomenal outfits aside, he performed "Medicine" — his most beloved song that he's never officially released. Will it finally appear on Harry's House? We're getting dizzy just thinking about it.

Honorable mentions include the iconic Vogue cover, his beat-up Vans showing up in the "Golden" music video, the surprise Phoebe Waller-Bridge appearance in the "Treat People with Kindness" music video, and the green feather boa. Do you agree that Fine Line will endure? How excited are you to step into Harry's House? Let us know!

