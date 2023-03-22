Plus, peeks at Tomlinson's reunions with his former bandmates and a look at his journey to becoming a solo artist.

Louis Tomlinson's new doc goes behind the scenes of One Direction's final performance

Louis Tomlinson's got a whole lotta history — and it's all coming out in his new documentary.

The most famous chapter of Tomlinson's history book is, of course, his time in One Direction, the mega boy band formed in 2010 on X Factor UK. And it's at the end of that chapter that Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices (in theaters now) begins.

The film starts in December 2015, when the band — which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne — performed their final show before going on a "break" that Tomlinson never wanted.

Zayn Malik, the fifth One Directioner, had left the band several months prior. His exit signaled the "start of the end" to Tomlinson.

"The more you started thinking well, maybe this isn't going to last forever," the "Bigger Than Me" singer says in the doc. "Have we become the band that we didn't want to be? We started to feel a disconnect, and then all of a sudden now it's talking about maybe we'll go on a break for a couple of years."

"It hit me like a ton of bricks, I was not prepared for it," Tomlinson says of the breakup. "Not at all."

In behind-the-scenes footage of the band's final performance, the lads are subdued as they rehearse what they're going to say to the audience, which included Simon Cowell.

Tomlinson's sister Lottie notes how difficult the day was. "Just to think of it all coming to an end was hard," she says. "But I guess since they'd called it a break, it made it feel better, but it was a very emotional day."

One Direction members Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan in 2013 One Direction members Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan in 2013 | Credit: onathan Hordle/Thames/Shutterstock

In another moment backstage, Styles, Payne, Horan, and Tomlinson go over their songs with vocal coach Helene Hørlyck, who continues to work with Tomlinson throughout the doc. Before they get on stage, the foursome exchange hugs and thank her for working with them. "Helene, thank you for everything," Payne tells her before they head out. "You've been absolutely amazing, and we could not have done it without you."

After the performance, we get Tomlinson's real-time feelings: "It's like someone going to you, 'You have the best job in the world, go and enjoy your last day at work, 'cause tomorrow you're not working it.'"

Louis Tomlinson in 'All of Those Voices' Louis Tomlinson in 'All of Those Voices' | Credit: Louis Tomlinson/YouTube

Tomlinson didn't know it then, but he would eventually get to return to that job. The documentary brings viewers along on his journey to finding his voice as a solo artist while dealing with the devastating losses of his mother and sister. Other emotional moments include his breaking the Guinness World Record with his COVID livestreamed concert, his son Freddie's first time watching him perform live, and sold-out arena shows on a solo world tour.

But One Direction fans will be pleased to know that a few other members of the band make appearances throughout the doc. Payne shows up when they are both headlining the CCME Festival Madrid in 2019 (the interaction leaves Tomlinson reflecting on how odd it is to listen to his friend play 1D songs without him). Later, Horan reunites with Tomlinson when they're both performing at a festival in Mexico.

Louis Tomlinson in 'All of Those Voices' Louis Tomlinson in 'All of Those Voices' | Credit: Louis Tomlinson/YouTube

The band members might now be scattered across the globe with their respective solo careers, but fans remember One Direction as one of the greatest teams this world has ever seen… and its memory, at least, will live forever.