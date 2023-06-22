Hundreds of people came to Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday night for a Louis Tomlinson concert, only to be hit by a massive hailstorm that injured dozens and postponed the show until further notice.

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone's ok, I'll be back!" the former One Direction member, who is currently on his Faith in the Future world tour, posted on Twitter afterward. "Even though we didn't play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!"

The official Twitter account for the Red Rocks Amphitheatre sent out a warning at 8:07 p.m. local time on Wednesday, telling attendees, "We are currently in a weather delay. Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we'll let you know when we've received the all-clear."

Louis Tomlinson performs during his Faith In The Future World Tour 2023 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on June 02, 2023 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Louis Tomlinson performing in Sterling Heights, Mich. | Credit: Scott Legato/Getty

The event space posted the all-clear less than 30 minutes later, but it didn't last long. Even more severe weather approached, causing the theater to announce, "Tonight's show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre — we'll have more information for ticket holders soon."

West Metro Fire Rescue, the local fire department, responded to the scene to help those injured by the massive hail. They eventually posted a summary, revealing that 80-90 people were injured, suffering from "cuts and broken bones," but only seven attendees had to be transported to local hospitals for further aid.

This week is the summer solstice. That seasonal change combined with ongoing climate change has brought strange weather to the Rocky Mountains in recent weeks.

"Between a wind-whipped opening-night wildfire, snow showers, torrential rains, and hail, it's been a crazy six weeks in the foothills," Red Rocks tweeted after the storm.