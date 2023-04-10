The bodies of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son have been recovered nearly a month after the two went missing during a kayaking trip in Arkansas.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced that the bodies of Morris, 47, and his son Charley, 20, were recovered Sunday following an extensive search that began March 16 in the area of Lost Bridge Village of Beaver Lake. "Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Lotus shared a statement from the Morrises' family on Instagram thanking local search teams for their efforts, and noting that benefit concerts will be held in Denver, Harrisburg, Pa., and New York. "Thank you all for the outpour of support from around the world — we feel it and love you just as much," the family said. "We look forward to meeting many of the Lotus fans at the upcoming benefit concerts."

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the family.

Lotus noted last month that the search for father and son had shifted to a recovery effort. "We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery," the band said in a statement March 21. "While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley's lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people. Thank you to all who have reached out with fond words, stories, emotional and financial support."

Lotus percussionist Chuck Morris Lotus percussionist Chuck Morris | Credit: FilmMagic

Formed in the late '90s in Indiana, Lotus are an instrumental electronic jam band with a current lineup of Mike Greenfield, Tim Palmieri, Luke Miller, and Jesse Miller. Previous members have included Michael Rempel, Steve Clemens, Joel Jimenez, and Andy Parada. They have released a total of 13 studio and live albums, including Vibes, Germination, and Live Underground.