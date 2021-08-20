Yes, Robyn has secret vocals on Lorde's new album Solar Power

Lorde enlisted the Swedish pop queen for spoken-word vocals at the end of one of her new songs.

Two pop queens united for a collaboration that's hotter than the sun for Lorde's new album Solar Power.

"Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)," the sixth track on the New Zealand singer-songwriter's third studio set, ends with a dreamy voiceover from a feathery female voice, and a quick look at the album's liner notes (adapted by Tidal) confirms that Swedish icon Robyn lent her vocals to the project.

Despite Robyn's contributions, she doesn't receive a featured credit in the song's title, though she logs roughly one minute of uninterrupted spoken-word vibes beginning around the 2:30 mark on the track.

This isn't the first time Robyn has provided pseudo-uncredited vocals on a major pop star's release. She previously teamed with Britney Spears for backing vocals on the legendary recording artist's 2007 single "Piece of Me," which landed roughly 10 years after the 42-year-old notched two singles — 1996's "Do You Know (What It Takes)" and 1997's "Show Me Love" — within the top 10 in the United States.

Robyn would later go on to become a staple on the hipster dance-pop scene thanks to modern classics like "Dancing on My Own" and "Call Your Girlfriend." Her latest solo album, 2018's Honey, reached No. 40 on the American charts.

Lorde; Robyn Lorde enlisted Robyn for secret vocals on her new song 'Secrets from a Girl' on 'Solar Power.' | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Robyn's vocals appear on Lorde's album amid a slew of new sounds for the 24-year-old artist. As EW's Leah Greenblatt notes in her review, Solar Power "swerves away from that sort of rich sonic world-building — the galloping dance-floor synths, thunderous drums, and tricky time signatures — in favor of a feathery midtempo minimalism, delicate watercolor washes of sound wafting past her honeybee rasp."

Solar Power is out now. Listen to Robyn on "Secrets from a Girl" above.

