Lorde drops summer beach bop 'Solar Power' and reveals new album details

Get ready to dance like no one's watching.

Lorde is back, and she's ready to rule over summer.

The artist released her new bop "Solar Power" and an accompanying music video Thursday, just hours after the song leaked early to streaming services.

Shot on a beach, the video finds Lorde in a yellow skirt and top, dancing in the sand as she sings an ode to the warmer months.

In a letter emailed to fans, Lorde also revealed some details about her new album and visuals.

"There's someone I want you to meet," she wrote. "Her feet are bare at all times. She's sexy, playful, feral, and free. She's a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I'm completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too… It's my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER."

The single, which Lorde wrote and produced with Jack Antonoff, is the title track of the upcoming LP. Lorde said the record is infused with "that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all." It celebrates "the natural world," she continued, "immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in."

The music star also revealed that the cheeky photo showing her a leaping over a camera, which appeared on her website recently, was shot by her pal Ophelia in New Zealand.

And Lorde confirmed reuniting with "Royals" director Joel Kefali for the video this time around, something she said forms "an entire cinematic universe."

"I made something that encapsulates where I'm from - my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations," she said.

Lorde last released an album in 2017, Melodrama. She dropped her debut LP in 2013 with Pure Heroine.