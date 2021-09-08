Lorde morphs a Britney Spears banger into a sad bop with new video

Leave it to Lorde to transform a Britney Spears bop into a somber, sad-pop ballad.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter premiered her own version of Spears' 2007 track "Break the Ice" on Wednesday, complete with a stark video that sees her wearing a red bodysuit (perhaps an homage to Spears' iconic "Oops... I Did It Again" look?) while performing the tune alone in the woods.

Lorde lifted the song from Spears' fan-favorite Blackout album, which has an intriguing collaborative connection to her recent Solar Power LP in that both studio sets feature background vocals from Swedish star Robyn, on "Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)" and "Piece of Me," respectively.

The clip was shot in collaboration with Vogue as part of the artist's October cover story, in which she revealed how her affection for clever, subversive mainstream pop music from the likes of Spears, Justin Timberlake, and more started at a young age.

Lorde; Britney Spears Lorde covers Britney Spears in her new 'Break the Ice' video. | Credit: Lorde/YouTube; Britney Spears/YouTube

"I think it's a better test of people's skill for something to be really clever and really simple. That impresses me because I know it's harder," the 24-year-old told the magazine. "I had friends who were like, 'Oh, you mean you don't understand the polyphonic intricacies of the Mars Volta?' There was a lot of highbrow musicality around me in my friend group, and I was like, 'I don't know anything, I can't play anything. I'm smart, but that's not doing anything for me.'"

Lorde's cover comes amid news that Spears' father, Jamie, filed to end the pop star's controversial conservatorship on Tuesday, after 13 years of having virtual control of her life.

Watch Lorde's "Break the Ice" cover above.

