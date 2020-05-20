Lorde announces new music is on the way: 'I am truly jazzed for you to hear it'

Get "jazzed," Lorde fans!

On Tuesday night, the singer-songwriter sent out an email newsletter informing fans that new music is on its way, three years after the release of her critically acclaimed and commercially successful sophomore album, Melodrama.

Lorde announced back in November 2019 that her third album would be delayed after the death of her dog sent her into a state of deep grief, but she was back in the studio with producer Jack Antonoff in December when she began to feel her "melodic muscles flexing and strengthening." The two flew back and forth between Auckland, New Zealand, and Los Angeles to get together in the studio and work. "I can tell you, this new thing, it's got its own colours [SIC] now," she wrote. "If you know anything about my work, you'll know what that means."

Now, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the duo has continued to work remotely, with Lorde sharing, "We’re still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer," in her email. Another reason for the delay is that Lorde is determined to produce something worth waiting for. "I want nothing more than to feed you treats, pop perfect morsels straight into your little mouths," she explained in the newsletter. "But as I get older I realize there’s something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you. You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes into fruition, a warm feeling grows inside you."

She also explained that she needed a break from touring after taking Melodrama on the road and dealing with debilitating stage fright throughout, adding that she wasn't sure for a long time if she would ever go on the road again. "I still don’t know what touring is gonna look like for me, sensitive sweet pea plant that I am," she shared. "But I know now how excited I am to get back out there. I want to be playing festivals again — hearing my intro music, watching the band walk onstage... Who knows when it’ll be safe to do those things, but I’m craving them, and I wanted you to know."

Although she gave no specific date for the arrival of the much-anticipated new record, Lorde did conclude, “The work is so f—ing good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.” We're ready when you are, friend.