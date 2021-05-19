More than 165 bands will take the stage in July to celebrate the festival's 30th anniversary.

Lollapalooza is back in a big way this summer.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the event will host more than 165 bands across eight stages. The lineup includes an eclectic mix of marquee names and newcomers including Brittany Howard, DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Kim Petras, Alison Wonderland, LAUV, Omar Apollo, Ashe, LP, Jacob Banks, Olivia O'Brien, Princess Nokia, Trevor Daniel, and more.

To comply with current local public health guidance and keep the festival free of COVID-19, attendees must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID test obtained within 24 hours of each festival day they attend. More details on the entry process will be released in early July.

Lollapalooza - Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (2); Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed excitement at the festival's return, saying, "Here in Chicago, the word 'Lollapalooza' has always been synonymous with summer, great music, and four days of unforgettable fun — which made last year's decision to postpone it all the more difficult."

She added, "Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective, and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city's most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the city to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can't wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer."

In preparation for the event, Allison Arwady, M.D., commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, asked prospective attendees to stay safe and smart. "If you're sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you're traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven't already."

Four-day tickets for the festival go on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on the official Lollapalooza website.