Lollapalooza pulls DaBaby from lineup following homophobic comments

A week after DaBaby made homophobic and inaccurate comments onstage in Miami, the rapper has been replaced as a headliner at Lollapalooza.

The festival issued a statement on Sunday announcing it had pulled DaBaby's set, replacing the artists with Young Thug at the festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend.

DaBaby performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. DaBaby | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight," a tweet on Lollapalooza's social media read. "Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."

There had been calls on social media to drop DaBaby from Lolla following the comments he made last Sunday at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," he said onstage at Rolling Loud, as EW previously reported.

"Fellas, if you ain't sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up," he added.

Elton John, Dua Lipa, and Madonna all slammed the artist for his remarks.

"We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic," read the first of a series of tweets on John's Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities. A musician's job is to bring people together," the post concluded.

Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on a "Levitating" remix, turned to her Instagram stories to comment earlier in the week.

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments," she shared. "I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

Madonna shared her reaction with a hefty dose of education on Instagram.

"A message to DaBaby - if you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts: After decades of hard won scientific research— there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV's can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID's is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd," she wrote. "I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God 🙏."

DaBaby apologized for his comments in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾," the artist wrote. "But the LGBT community… I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

The artist also appeared to address his homophobic comments when he dropped a music video on Wednesday for "Giving What It's Supposed to Give." During the video, DaBaby holds up a sign that says "AIDS," and rapping the lyrics: "B----, we like AIDS, I'm on your ass, we on your ass, b----, we won't go 'way."

During the end credits of the video, the message, "Don't fight hate with hate," appears on the screen, with "My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you," written at the bottom.

EW has reached out to reps for DaBaby and Lollapalooza for additional comment.