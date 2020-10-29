'It's time to vote!': Lizzo sings, dances, and promotes voting in fun ballot-drop video

Lizzo is here with a simple, but important message: It's time to vote.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a video to Instagram in which she can be seen dropping off her ballot and dancing to a song she's written that repeats the lyrics,"It's time to vote! It's time to what? V-O-T-E, it's time to vote!"

"I VOTED," she captioned the video, in which she wears an American flag crop top and sparkly Doc Martens. "This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life. When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people. To all my activists, thank you for your constant organizing & service. Let’s get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL. Have YOU voted yet?"

The singer and rapper followed up her post with another image of her in her chic voting outfit, adding "Auntie Sam realness - RECLAIMING MY TIME MY COUNTRY MY RIGHTS" in the caption.

This is not the first time Lizzo has been vocal about voting. She previously shared a video she called "VOTE (the musical)," in which she encourages folks to get out there and participate in the election, as well as another impactful post featuring her emphasizing the fact that 40 percent of Americans didn't vote in the last election by braiding her hair into a 40% shape.

