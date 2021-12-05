The singer sang pondering calling the former Avenger so 'Captain America can put another bun in my oven.'

Lizzo says she better call Chris Evans — and maybe Drake too — in raunchy cover of Erykah Badu's 'Tyrone'

Of all the 'ships' out there (that's imaginary, often fan-made, relationships for us olds), the one between Lizzo and Chris Evans is the gift that keeps on giving.

Who among us can't recall where we were when the "Juice" singer drunkenly slid into Captain America's DMs back in April? Since then, the two have indulged fan curiosity, and perhaps their own, with some coy back and forth.

Well, at Art Basel in Miami, Lizzo threw coy out the window when she covered "Tyrone" during her set at American Express' Unstaged concert series.

Lizzo performs at the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on October 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Lizzo at the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on October 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California. | Credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Made famous — and for some actual Tyrones, infamous — by soulstress Erykah Badu off her 1997 album, Live, "Tyrone" has proven one of the catchiest kiss-off songs of all times, and a popular choice at karaokes and open mics the world over.

Lizzo, however, threw a little of her own spice into that delicious soul gumbo, shouting out both faux-beau Evans and a certain certified lover boy.

"Maybe I should call Chris Evans so Captain America can put another bun in my oven," Lizzo sang, referring to the fake baby they're having together.

Not one to wait around for any superhero to rescue her, Lizzo then ponders if she should "call back Drake" so he can cry into her... well, you can probably guess where that's going. Which begs the question: Is Lizzo fake-cheating on Chris Evans with Drake? Or are we talking about a fake throuple situation?

More importantly, what's going to happen to this fake baby? Won't someone think of the imaginary children?!

