"When you do a 'Night of 1,000' diva, you don't understand what it means to be that diva," Lizzo said on stage in West Hollywood before debuting her new LGBT-centric Special track.

It's about damn time Lizzo and RuPaul's Drag Race star Kornbread hit the stage together.

The Grammy-winning pop star made a surprise appearance at the season 14 alum's Night of 1,000 Lizzos tribute show Wednesday night in West Hollywood, where fellow Drag Race alums Jaida Essence Hall, Daya Betty, Heidi N Closet, and June Jambalaya joined Calypso Jeté, Barbie's Addiction, and Tamara Simone for an evening of Lizzo-inspired sets.

"Happy Pride ya'll," Lizzo said after Kornbread introduced her as a "local queen" on the rise. "When you do a 'Night of 1,000' diva, you don't understand what it means to be that diva. I've been a diva since I came out the f---ing womb, bitch."

She went on to open up about recent struggles with mental health.

"I feel like I'm family, so we can all understand. I've been feeling so down, so depressed, and so stressed lately, I feel so much hate from the world sometimes," she told the crowd at the neighborhood's popular Heart bar. "But, to come into this place and feel love from the LGBTQIA+ community — by the way, since day motherf---ing one, we've been walking together. It means so, so much to me."

Lizzo performed her current hit "It's About Damn Time" for the audience, as well as "Cuz I Love You" from her last studio album of the same name. Finally, she brought out the entire cast of queens to help her debut her queer anthem "Everybody's Gay," which she said will be on her new album Special and is about "living your best life, turning up, and dancing and just having some f---ing fun."

Lizzo and Kornbread made a public connection earlier this year on the debut episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, on which Lizzo served as a guest judge. The singer-songwriter's words of encouragement caused Kornbread to break down on the Main Stage, and the queen later revealed to EW that she was such a huge Lizzo fan that she switched her entire runway outfit at the last minute to match Lizzo's when she found out she was on the panel.

"I was going to walk out on the runway.... in a brown velour gown with butter dripping over it, it was going to be me as the cornbread afterward! When Lizzo walked in the room and had that on.... it was very much the moment of thinking, 'You're in front of your idol and you have the same material as her,' why would I not walk in it?" Kornbread told EW at the time. "If you're smart and you watch RuPaul's Drag Race, they always say, 'bitch stole my look,' I was like, girl, you think I'm about to not take the opportunity to get this moment? So I threw it on!"

Watch Lizzo's performance at the Night of 1,000 Lizzos above.

