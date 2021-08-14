Hair-lirious: Lizzo reveals it took five people to carry her 'Rumors' braids

The "Rumors" are true – it did take about half a dozen people to help Lizzo with her hair.

On Friday, the singer gave us a little behind-the-scenes peek at exactly what went into the lengthy, lengthy, lengthy hair she wears in her new music video for "Rumors." To help her get to set in her ancient goddess look, and mile-long locks took five extra people.

The star shared the video on her Instagram Friday, showing her exiting her dressing room during the shoot followed by a fleet of people, each carrying several yards of her braids, which totaled 43.5 feet, she confirmed in her caption.

"BIG SHOUT OUT TO THE 43 AND A HALF FOOT BRAIDS I HAD IN 'RUMORS'— LITERALLY THE LONGEST BRAIDS IN THE WORLD ASK @guinnessworldrecords !!!! Hair by @theshelbyswain," she captioned the hair-raising (literally) video.

Guinness World Records didn't seem to reply to her tweet, so we'll have to wait on that official confirmation on if it garnered a record.

Her look, though, did get the seal of approval from Queer Eye hair guru Jonathan Van Ness who commented, "Yeasssss 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍."

Lizzo released her new single, "Rumors," which features Cardi B, this week, dropping the video for the cut on Friday.