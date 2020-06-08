Watch Lizzo team up with the New York Philharmonic to salute the class of 2020
You've never heard 'Pomp and Circumstance' like this.
If you've ever attended a commencement ceremony, then you know these notes well. "Pomp and Circumstance" would likely have been played at almost every graduation event this season. Unfortunately, with the threat of coronavirus still lurking out there, members of the class of 2020 won't be able to attend such ceremonies in person, so celebrities have utilized their talents to make speeches and videos to help students celebrate their commencement with adequate star power. The latest is a version of "Pomp and Circumstance," covered by flute maestro Lizzo — along with the New York Philharmonic orchestra.
The video, part of YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" special, starts out calmly enough, with Lizzo elegantly playing the notes of "Pomp and Circumstance" on her flute. But then she takes a quick break to declare, "congratulations to the class of 2020. Now let's turn it up." That brings in the members of the Philharmonic — each masterfully playing their instruments in their own socially distanced performance spaces, brought together by some clever video editing.
Watch the video above, and check out more celebrity salutes to the class of 2020.
