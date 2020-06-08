Watch Lizzo team up with the New York Philharmonic to salute the class of 2020

If you've ever attended a commencement ceremony, then you know these notes well. "Pomp and Circumstance" would likely have been played at almost every graduation event this season. Unfortunately, with the threat of coronavirus still lurking out there, members of the class of 2020 won't be able to attend such ceremonies in person, so celebrities have utilized their talents to make speeches and videos to help students celebrate their commencement with adequate star power. The latest is a version of "Pomp and Circumstance," covered by flute maestro Lizzo — along with the New York Philharmonic orchestra.