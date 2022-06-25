Lizzo and Live Nation pledge $1 million to support abortion access

"The most important thing is action and loud voices," the singer wrote, and Rage Against the Machine soon joined in.

UPDATE: In case there was any question about what machine it's raging against, musical group Rage Against the Machine announced Friday that it is following in the footsteps of Lizzo and Live Nation to donate money to help provide access to abortion care after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier that day.

The group has raised $475,000 so far in charity tickets for concerts at the Elkhorn, Wis., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, and Chicago's United Center. Those proceeds will go to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois, the band announced.

"We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people," the group wrote on Instagram. "Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working-class and undocumented BIPOC communities."

Lizzo was already feeling mad as hell at the Supreme Court, and has vowed to do something about it.

The singer announced on social media that she and Live Nation will donate $1 million to support access to reproductive health care following the court's decision on Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) Lizzo | Credit: Gotham/Getty

"The most important thing is action & loud voices," she tweeted. "@PPFA, @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban."

Lizzo pledged $500,000 from the profits of her Special Tour to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds, and Live Nation agreed to match that amount.

She also encouraged fans to donate and volunteer on her website, writing, "Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources — this is a great loss but not a new one."

Lizzo's Special tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Fla., with opening act Latto.

Lizzo isn't the only musician expressing her disgust at the Supreme Court's decision striking down federal protections for abortion rights 50 years after Roe v. Wade went into effect. Phoebe Bridgers led a chant of "f--- the Supreme Court" at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday, and Taylor Swift tweeted, "I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are — that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that."

