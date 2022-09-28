America's favorite flautist, Lizzo, just made history at her concert in Washington D.C.

The Grammy winner performed a short medley with former president James Madison's coveted crystal flute, becoming the first person to play the 200-year-old instrument. The historic instrument was given to Madison by Parisian watchmaker and mechanic Claude Laurent in the early 1800s, according to the Library of Congress.

The major moment began with a tweet. When Librarian of Congress's Carla Hayden caught wind that Lizzo — a classically trained trained flautist who has been playing since she was a child — had a concert stop in Washington, D.C., she invited the bop star to visit the Library of Congress, which boasts the largest flute collection in the world with a collection of about 1,700.

Lizzo, who recently performed alongside the New York Philharmonic orchestra for YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 online graduation event, responded, "IM COMING, CARLA! AND I'M PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!"

The "About Damn Time" singer visited the Library on Monday, where Hayden and staff gave her the grand tour of the collection. She even played a few notes at the Great Hall and Main Reading Room for researchers, who assured fellow history devotees that the instrument could be played safely and without damage to its preservation process.

Many of the Library's priceless instruments are played every now and then, the Library of Congress said, noting that this sort of thing is not as unusual as it may seem. Thus, the Library's collection, preservation, and security teams ensured that the flute would be safeguarded onstage at the D.C. show, where Lizzo couldn't contain her excitement.

"I want everybody to make some noise for James Madison's crystal flute, y'all!" she said. "We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool! History is freaking cool, you guys!"

