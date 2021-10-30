To the surprise of no one, the force is strong in the "Truth Hurts" singer.

Lizzo dresses as Baby Yoda for Halloween, gives paparazzi the 'Jedi hand wave'

Blame it on her juice, you must.

Lizzo went green — and left us green with envy — on Friday, dressing up as Baby Yoda for Spotify's Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood.

The three-time Grammy Award winner posted an Instagram video of herself in costume mingling with fans in her flowing tan Grogu robe as she walks through the streets of Los Angeles.

Lizzo performs onstage during the Ghost Town Halloween Party with Parcast's "Obsessed" hosts Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone, prestented by Spotify on October 29, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Lizzo as Baby Yoda | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

In one shot, she holds a bowl of soup similar to the one from the much-memed scene in The Mandalorian season 1, episode 4.

Her caption reads, "GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT 🥺🐸."

At the party, hosted by Obsessed podcast hosts Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone, the singer launched into a surprise performance of "Truth Hurts" from her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You.

Lizzo also posted a side-by-side shot of her and Grogu, both munching on macarons with blue crumbs on their collars.

Fans curious about her out-of-this-world makeup transformation can turn to her TikTok account, where she posted a video of the process with the caption "CEO OF 🥺 FOR HALLOWEEN 2021."

She capped off the evening with some shots of her costumed self sipping from her soup bowl, hanging at a pizza shop, striking poses, and ducking paparazzi cameras.

"A representative from Grogu's publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "'Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave.*'"

