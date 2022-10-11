Lizzo reflects on 'GRRRLS' lyric change: 'Using a slur is unauthentic to me'

"The music I make is in the business of feeling good and being authentic to me," the singer says.

Lizzo has shared some more thoughts about her decision to change the lyrics of her song "GRRRLS" following a backlash on social media over an ableist slur being featured in one of the verses.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, she said of the excised word, "I'd never heard it used as a slur against disabled people, never ever. The music I make is in the business of feeling good and being authentic to me. Using a slur is unauthentic to me, but I did not know it was a slur."

Lizzo added that the word has a different connotation in the Black community. "It's a word I've heard a lot, especially in rap songs, and with my Black friends and in my Black circles: It means to go off, turn up," she said. "I used [it as a] verb, not as a noun or adjective. I used it in the way that it's used in the Black community. The internet brought it to my attention, but that wouldn't [have been enough] to make me change something."

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Lizzo | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When "GRRRLS" was released over the summer, the initial version contained the line "Hold my bag / Do you see this s---?/ I'mma sp-z." After being called out online, Lizzo changed the line to "Do you see this s---? / Hold me back."

When she changed the lyric, some people criticized her for not standing her ground. But when it comes to her music, she said it's her job to listen, learn, and remedy any mistakes.

"Nina Simone changed lyrics — is she not an artist?" Lizzo asked. "Language changes generationally; Nina Simone said you cannot be an artist and not reflect the times. So am I not being an artist and reflecting the times and learning, listening to people, and making a conscious change in the way we treat language, and help people in the way we treat people in the future?"

And it appears that other artists agree: Beyoncé later removed the same word from her song "Heated."

In Lizzo's original statement in June, she said she was "proud" to release a new version of the song.

"As a fat Black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)," she wrote. "This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.