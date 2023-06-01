The singer unleashed on internet trolls after reading a series of tweets targeting her body: "The love definitely do not outweigh the hate on social media."

After reading a series of body-shaming tweets aimed at her, Lizzo revealed that she's considering quitting the music industry.

The Grammy winner unleashed on her critics Wednesday, responding to a viral tweet shared by a conservative commentator, who criticized the 35-year-old singer's body by using footage from Lizzo's recent concert tribute to the late Tina Turner.

She shared several tweets from her now-protected account, in which she hit back at the hurtful words.

"I JUST logged on… and this is the type of s--- I see about me on a daily basis. It's really starting to make me hate the world," the musician wrote. "Then someone in the comments said I eat 'lots of fast food.' I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I'm tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls---."

Lizzo continued, "Y'all really need to touch grass… I'm not trying to BE fat. I'm not trying to BE smaller. I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out! Y'all speak on s--- y'all know NOTHING ABOUT and I'm starting to get heated."

Lizzo called it "crazy" that the "love definitely do not outweigh the hate on social media" before opening up about potentially retreating from the spotlight.

"Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F---ING FARM," she wrote. "I literally NEVER search my name. This stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP. It's wild. I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s--- comes in every day."

The "About Damn Time" singer finished by addressing "the people who haven't had an original thought or fresh air in years," and clarifying her stance on body positivity when it comes to her creative output.

"BEING FAT ISN'T MY 'BRAND.' BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS [like]. THAT'S IT. THAT'S ALL. My 'brand' is FEEL-GOOD MUSIC. My 'brand' is CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE," she wrote. "I've always led w/ my TALENT… But when I dropped 'Good as Hell' feel-good music was 'corny.' When I dropped 'Juice' disco-pop wasn't 'for them.' When I was body positive in 2016 being body positive was 'pandering.' Now everybody on that wave and I'm still s--- on?! Man, f--- y'all."

Lizzo has long championed self-empowerment throughout her work, including in season 1 of her Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which followed a diverse cast competing to join her group of backup dancers.

"When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media — someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," she said in her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmys. "I could go back and tell little Lizzo something. I'd be like, 'You gonna see that person, but, bitch, it's gonna have to be you.' This is for the big girls!"

