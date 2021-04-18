Lizzo drunkenly shoots her shot with Chris Evans and her sober reaction is hilarious

Lizzo took a shot at getting Chris Evans' attention during a tipsy moment of bravery — and now has some sober regrets.

"Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises ethis is a joke," the Grammy Award winner captioned a TikTok video released on Saturday.

The visual portion of the hilarious clip revealed the DM Lizzo sent to the Marvel star, which was comprised solely of three emojis including a puff of smoke, a female handball player throwing a ball, and a basketball.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," Lizzo lip-synced to audio from TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

Evans has yet to respond to the private Instagram message, though this isn't the first time the singer made a public overture. Nearly three years ago, she responded to a Twitter comment he posted with a proposal of marriage.

It's never too late for Evans to respond, at least not yet. She confirmed she's single and ready to mingle via IG in March after she was spotted getting close to an unidentified male in Malibu.

Ball is in your court, Chris.