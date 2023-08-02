"No matter what you're going through, even if you don't love him, he loves you," Shirlene Quigley said. "Glory to God."

After Lizzo's dance captain was accused of religious harassment in a bombshell lawsuit in which former backup dancers alleged sexual harassment and a toxic work environment surrounding the "Truth Hurts" pop star, Shirlene Quigley has shared an Instagram video proclaiming her love for the Lord.

"I just wanted to get on here quick and say God is so, so good. God loves you so, so, so, so, so, so much no matter what you're going through," Quigley said in the clip. "Even if you don't love him, he loves you. Glory to God. I just wanted to remind you that he is love, he is true, he is the light, he is the first and the last, and all things work together for those that are called according to his purpose. I feel so blessed, I feel so thankful, I feel so full of joy."

Quigley stressed that she "had such an amazing time on tour with amazing people" following the conclusion of Lizzo's Special tour on July 30 in Japan.

"I'm so excited to be home, resting with my family and my dog after an amazing experience," she said. "I just wanted to, like, tell everyone that God loves you, and I love you, and glory to God, and I hope you're smiling and you feel joy no matter where you're at or what you're going through, because, I'm telling you, God loves you."

Shirlene Quigley; Lizzo pose during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Shirlene Quigley; Lizzo | Credit: Shirlene Quigley Instagram; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleged that Quigley "took every opportunity to proselytize" about her religion "to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations." The dancers also claimed that Lizzo pressured one of her crew members to touch a nude performer at a strip club in Amsterdam and made "thinly veiled" criticisms regarding one dancer's weight.

Two of the three dancers involved in the lawsuit were reportedly dismissed from Lizzo's operation.

Representatives for Lizzo and Quigley did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Before the suit, Quigley regularly worked with Lizzo, including on her 2022 Emmy-winning reality competition series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which also starred Arianna Davis, who filed the lawsuit. In the Amazon Prime show, the "About Damn Time" singer set out to find a new group of backup dancers who'd accompany her on her upcoming tour, with Quigley stepping in to give the contestants lessons.

Watch Quigley's video above.

