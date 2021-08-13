Lizzo and Cardi B set off 'Rumors' in their epic new music video

The rumors are true: Lizzo is back, and she's brought a new friend along for the ride.

The recent Grammy winner, who has taken a hiatus from music since her breakout year in 2019, just dropped her new single, "Rumors," featuring Cardi B, along with an ethereal, ancient Greece–inspired video.

Lizzo first announced the collaboration earlier this week via an Instagram video in which she delivers a wake-up call to a clearly discombobulated Cardi B.

After that, the artists had fun going back and forth, cracking jokes with each other and steadily rolling out the single's cover art as well as a brief clip of its mythological visuals.

"Rumors" is the first step in a major comeback for the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker. Come Sept. 4, Lizzo will be the first woman ever to headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. After that, she's off to New York to perform at Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, and she's also on the lineups for Firefly Music Festival and Outside Lands on Sept. 26 and Oct. 30, respectively.

Watch the "Rumors" music video above, and find out why Lizzo and Cardi B are givin' people somethin' to talk about.