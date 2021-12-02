Little Mix 'taking a break' starting next year, but say they're 'not splitting up'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards announced that the British girl group will take a hiatus after 10 years together.

We may not be hearing from Little Mix for a little while.

Members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards will be "taking a break" from the British girl group, the trio announced Thursday, starting after their upcoming Confetti tour next year.

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharges and work on some other projects," the group wrote on Twitter, adding that this break will be a temporary hiatus and not a breakup.

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay," they wrote. "We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more."

Little Mix formed in 2011 when they were grouped together on the British singing competition show The X Factor, and went on to win their season. Over the next decade, they released six studio albums, starting with 2012's DNA, and became one of the world's best-selling girl groups, with such hit singles as "Shout Out to My Ex" and "Sweet Melody."

The band's hiatus announcement comes a year after original member Jesy Nelson departed the group, shortly after the release of their album Confetti, stating that "the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations" had "really taken a toll" on her mental health. Her bandmates supported her decision, writing, "We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."

Following Nelson's exit, Little Mix released the greatest-hits album Between Us in November, and plan to launch a tour of the U.K. in April. Both Pinnock and Edwards also welcomed their first children in the summer of 2021.