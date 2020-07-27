Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken earns EGOT with Daytime Emmy win

Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken just became the 16th person in history to achieve EGOT status, after winning a Daytime Emmy on Sunday for Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures.

Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater were awarded Best Original Song in a Children's, Young Adult or Animated Program for "Waiting in the Wings," for the Disney Channel series.

The composer joined the ranks of Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, John Legend, and more performers who have scored at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award each.

Menken's first step toward completing his EGOT was the Oscar, which he won two of in 1990 for his music in The Little Mermaid. The film also earned him his first Grammy the next year. His first and only Tony came in 2012, with a Best Original Score win for Broadway's Newsies. Although Menken received an honorary Primetime Emmy in 1990, only his Daytime win counted toward the EGOT. Of the 16 EGOT winners, Menken is one of three artists whose only Emmys are Daytime statuettes.

Menken is one of the most decorated composers and songwriters in the industry, with a total of 11 Grammys and eight Oscars. The 71-year-old has the second most Academy Awards for music — only Alfred Newman has more, with nine. Menken's other Oscars were for Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas.

Recent inductees to the EGOT club include Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Tim Rice, who all achieved the status in 2018.

Listen to "Waiting in the Wings" below: