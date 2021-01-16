Joe Biden, Kamala Harris share Inauguration playlist featuring Dua Lipa, Salt-N-Pepa, and more
Inaugural festivities may be scaled back this year, but the president- and vice president-elect are doing their part to give your at-home celebration the right soundtrack.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inaugural committee shared an official inauguration playlist ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. The 46-track playlist (for the 46th U.S. President) features an eclectic mix of tunes, from such classic rock tracks as Steely Dan's "Do It Again" and Led Zeppelin's "Fool in the Rain" to recent pop hits like Dua Lipa's "Levitating," and everything in between, with such artists as Salt-N-Pepa, MF Doom, Mary J. Blige, Vampire Weekend, and more.
The inaugural committee teamed with DJ D-Nice and Raedio (the record label founded by Issa Rae) to assemble the playlist, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music.
"During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected," Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. "These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country."
Biden and Harris will be sworn in at noon ET on Wednesday, in accordance with the presidential inauguration process described in the Constitution. Lady Gaga has been announced as the National Anthem singer, and Jennifer Lopez will also perform at the ceremony. A primetime special, Celebrating America, will air that night, featuring performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and more, with Tom Hanks hosting.
And now, we'll leave you with this tweet from SZA, who was very excited to discover her song "Good Days" made the Biden-Harris playlist:
