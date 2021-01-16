Joe Biden, Kamala Harris share Inauguration playlist featuring Dua Lipa, Salt-N-Pepa, and more

Inaugural festivities may be scaled back this year, but the president- and vice president-elect are doing their part to give your at-home celebration the right soundtrack.

The inaugural committee teamed with DJ D-Nice and Raedio (the record label founded by Issa Rae) to assemble the playlist, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music.

"During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected," Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. "These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country."

And now, we'll leave you with this tweet from SZA, who was very excited to discover her song "Good Days" made the Biden-Harris playlist: