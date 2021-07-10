Barack Obama shares summer 2021 playlist featuring Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Brandi Carlile, and more

It seems Barack Obama is also eagerly waiting on that Silk Sonic album.

Or, at the very least, he's been enjoying the first single from the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collab, "Leave the Door Open," which made the former president's annual summer playlist. As per usual, Obama shared the playlist via Twitter, and, as per usual, it features an eclectic mix of tunes both classic and current.

"With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there's a lot to celebrate this summer," Obama wrote. "Here's a playlist of songs I've been listening to lately — it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."

Check out the full playlist above, and feel free to throw it on during any BBQs, pool days, or beach hangs with your (hopefully fully vaccinated) friends.