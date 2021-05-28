You can now listen to DMX's posthumous album Exodus

Rapper DMX's final album is now available for a listen on music outlets and streaming platforms. Titled Exodus, the new album comes out less than two months after the rapper's untimely death.

Although he released various singles in recent years, Exodus is DMX's first full-length album since 2012's Undisputed. DMX was teasing the album as recently as February, when he made an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast to tease the track "Skyscrapers," which features an unexpected assist from U2 frontman Bono. At that time, DMX said he was just two tracks away from finishing the album.

In addition to Bono, Exodus boasts a superstar track list with appearances from Jay-Z, Nas, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, and more. Jay-Z and Nas, once infamous rivals, even appear together on the track "Bath Salts."

The album is named both for DMX's youngest son and the Bible verse Exodus 1:7, which the late rapper had tattooed on his neck. The verse reads, "And the children of Israel were fruitful, and increased abundantly, and multiplied, and waxed exceedingly mighty; and the land was filled with them." DMX explained the relevance of this verse to his life in a 2017 Instagram post: "I give all that I have on stage, but receive so much more from you."