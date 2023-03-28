Richie's diminished sex drive arose during a discussion about the 40th anniversary of his 1983 hit single on The View.

Lionel Richie admits his 'All Night Long' mojo has shortened to a 'fierce 15 minutes'

Lionel Richie can no longer serve sex god vibes all night long.

During a discussion about the 40-year anniversary of Richie's "All Night Long" on Tuesday's episode of The View, the legendary recording artist revealed that his sex drive isn't what it used to be, and that he can't live up to the No. 1 single's title at the age of 73.

Richie made the hilarious admission after cohost Sara Haines prompted him for the backstory on the creation of the song, while Joy Behar sang its lyrics from her chair.

"Let me give you the first part that I have to really, really say to you. When I wrote 'All Night Long,' it was truly all night long," he said as Haines threw her head back and laughed. "Now my 'all night long' is down to a fierce 15 minutes. But, don't worry, we'll talk about that later!"

Lionel Richie talks 'All Night Long' on 'The View' Lionel Richie talks 'All Night Long' on 'The View' | Credit: ABC; Inset: Lionel Richie/YouTube

Richie's fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan also looked shocked, with Perry extending her hand to Richie.

"Is this show live? 15 minutes, that's long, bud," she said, before Bryan shook his hand and concurred. "As long as it's not four times a night, seven days a week," Perry later quipped.

Released in 1983, "All Night Long" — the lead single from his album Can't Slow Down — became one of the most successful songs of Richie's career, reaching the peak position on the Billboard Hot 100 later that year.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, while American Idol airs Sundays on the network.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: