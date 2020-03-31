Lindsay Lohan teases first new song in 12 years: 'I'm back!'

The 2020 plot twists just keep coming.

More than a decade after her last solo pop single, actress, singer, and hospitality queen Lindsay Lohan has announced her long-awaited return to music.

"I'm back!" Lohan proclaims at the end of a cryptic video she shared Tuesday on social media. The clip opens on a dark room filled with several television sets, all of which display images from throughout Lohan's career, including paparazzi shots and scenes from her "Rumors" music video — all while a distorted song softly plays in the background.

Alongside the post on Twitter, Lohan also included a link to pre-save her new single (the title for which has yet to be announced) on digital platforms.

The 33-year-old previously teased a new single called "Xanax" in late 2019 by posting a compilation of video of vignettes from her life and career. “[This video is about] Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past,” Lohan wrote of the clip. “To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind.”

The upcoming song will mark Lohan's first piece of original music since the dance-pop banger “Bossy,” which dropped in 2008 as a standalone single. On top of her numerous acting credits, Lohan has released several memorable hits (“Rumors” and “Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)”) and two full-length albums (2004’s Platinum-certified Speak and its 2005 follow-up A Little More Personal [Raw]).

The Mean Girls star has yet to confirm if the new song will be included on a larger musical project, though she has teased other songs on her social media accounts in recent months.

In addition to starring as a vampire in the 2019 film Among the Shadows, her first movie role in nearly six years, Lohan recently chronicled her rise as a businesswoman in the MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which saw her sifting through a cast of rowdy American bartenders to find a staff to man her Lohan-branded resort in Mykonos, Greece.

“This is me as I am as a person now,” Lohan previously told EW of her business endeavors. “I’m tired of hearing about my past. It used to be ‘More people! More noise! Distract me!’ But now it’s ‘Shhh!’ Taking time for [me] is important. I learned that the hard way, unfortunately. But I did. And I want to share that with other people.”

Watch Lohan's new music tease above.

