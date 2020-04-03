Pop singer, actress, and Grecian-hospitality icon Lindsay Lohan just hit us — punched us — with a bona fide bop for no reason.

The 33-year old lets loose on "Back to Me," her first new song in 12 years: a breezy, infectiously catchy electro-pop gem that sees her singing about reconnecting with herself in the wake of past trauma.

"When life gets harder and the mind gets darker, I remind myself it's never too late," Lohan sings over a throbbing beat. "I know that I cut it too deep, and I know that I wanted you to leave. So easily we walk away."

The bridge continues with Lohan asserting "my life is full of ripped up pages, I've been weak, contagious, but I've been coming back to me" before her voice distorts as she repeats the sentiment over sparse handclaps and dreamy synths backing the song's chorus.

In an Instagram post announcing her pop comeback after dropping two hit albums (2004’s Platinum-certified Speak and its 2005 follow-up A Little More Personal [Raw]), Lohan previously revealed the song "is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now."

Lohan has yet to confirm whether the song is part of a larger body of musical work, but she did tease another new single called "Xanax" in late 2019.

In addition to starring as a vampire in the 2019 film Among the Shadows (her first film role in nearly six years), Lohan chronicled her entrepreneurial side on the MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, across which she searched for resort staff to work her Lohan-branded beachside destination in Mykonos, Greece.

“This is me as I am as a person now,” Lohan previously told EW of her new outlook on work and life. “I’m tired of hearing about my past. It used to be ‘More people! More noise! Distract me!’ But now it’s ‘Shhh!’ Taking time for [me] is important. I learned that the hard way, unfortunately. But I did. And I want to share that with other people.”

Listen to "Back to Me" above.

