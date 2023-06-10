Lil Wayne says he can't remember his own music due to bad memory

“I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s---.”

When it comes to his own music, Lil Wayne revealed that it all goes in one ear and out the other.

The "A Milli" rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., said that his memory is so bad that he is unable to differentiate between any of his Grammy award-winning albums or singles.

"I'm going to be so honest with you: I don't know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV," Wayne, 40, told Rolling Stone. "And that's just my God's honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn't even know what we talking about."

As a result, Wayne explained that his albums hold "no significance to me at all" and that he has difficulty recalling when they were even released, adding, "That's how much I don't know."

"I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse," Wayne said. "I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s---."

It also means he doesn't have any particular favorites in his discography. "My favorite song is the last one I record," he said. "And then I will forget it after the next one I record."

Wayne, who has epilepsy, has been open about his health struggles. In 2022, he was hospitalized after suffering two "minor" seizures while onboard a plane that led the aircraft to make two emergency landings. He also previously suffered seizures in 2012, 2013, and 2016.

These days, Wayne said that his motivation for continuing to create music stems from wanting to show the world that he's still at the very top of his game.

"The motivation isn't to show them that I'm still that dude, which I am. The motivation is to show them why I'm still that dude," he explained. "That's the motivation, because I want them to hopefully get something from that and they continue to still be whoever the dude or woman they are."

