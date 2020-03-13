Lil Uzi Vert drops deluxe edition of Eternal Atake, featuring Young Thug, 21 Savage, more

Image zoom lil uzi album art

Uzi fans, you're eating tonight!

A week after dropping his long-awaited album Eternal Atake, which boasts 18 tracks, rapper Lil Uzi Vert released its deluxe edition Friday morning, with 14 new songs. So if you were bothering your roommates by blasting 2017's Luv Is Rage 2 over and over again, these past few weeks have been lucky for your music collection.

On Thursday, Uzi tweeted out the deluxe edition's track list, and the project has features from Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and NAV. It's collaboration-heavy compared to Eternal Atake, which only has one track with another artist, "Urgency," featuring Syd.

The rapper also called the deluxe edition a sequel to his 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World, sharing cover art that resembled his previous project.

The release of Eternal Atake surprised some fans, and it had been nearly three years since Luv Is Rage 2. The album was preceded by singles "Futsal Shuffle 2000" and "That Way."

The two singles were actually bonus tracks on EA, and the overall project suggested a narrative of the Philadelphia rapper being abducted by space aliens. This theme could be seen in the short film previewing the album that the rapper released Tuesday.

You can stream the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake here, or start listening below.

Related content: