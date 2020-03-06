Lil Uzi Vert surprise drops his new album Eternal Atake featuring sequel to hit 'XO Tour Llif3'

Image zoom AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Lil Uzi Vert performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic) Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert surprised dropped his new album Eternal Atake on Friday, nearly three years after his last record.

The album was preceded by singles "Futsal Shuffle 2000" and "That Way," the former of which rose to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper's highest charting single yet.

Still, fans of Lil Uzi Vert called into question whether or not the album would come soon when a week prior, the rapper tweeted that he would not drop his album until Rihanna dropped hers, and vice versa.

Interestingly enough, the singles Lil Uzi Vert released are bonus tracks to 16 songs that slightly weave a narrative of the Philadelphia rapper being abducted by space aliens. This is best visualized in the short film previewing the album that the rapper released on Tuesday.

One of the standout tracks from Eternal Atake titled "P2" is actually a sequel to Lil Uzi Vert's 2017 song "XO Tour Llif3," which is widely considered his breakout hit.

With his long-awaited record out now, Lil Uzi Vert has now given us a glimmer of hope that Rihanna may finally be compelled to drop her ninth album.

Stream his new project Eternal Atake below.

