Rapper Lil Tjay shot in New Jersey

The "Calling My Phone" rapper was reportedly shot outside a shopping complex along with another victim and underwent emergency surgery.

Rapper Lil Tjay was shot in New Jersey and underwent emergency surgery, according to multiple reports.

The shooting occurred at shopping plaza 14 the Promenade in Edgewater on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. At 12:08 a.m. ET, the Edgewater Police Department responded to a 911 call at the address and found a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

At another location, an Exxon Station, officers located another victim of the same age with one gunshot wound. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

When reached for comment by EW, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said the identities of the victims are not available, but TMZ and local ABC and CBS affiliates reported that one of the victims is Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt.

Lil Tjay rose to prominence in 2018 with his track "Resume." The rapper has released four EPs and albums, including F.N. and True 2 Myself in 2019, State of Emergency in 2020, and Destined 2 Win in 2021. Destined 2 Win featured the single "Calling My Phone," Lil Tjay's collaboration with 6lack, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became his highest-charting song to date.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting. No additional information is available at the time.