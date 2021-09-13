Lil Nas X steams up the VMAs stage with 'Industry Baby' and 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)'

Lil Nas X made a grand comeback to MTV's Video Music Awards alongside rapper Jack Harlow on Sunday night. The pair performed their new hit "Industry Baby," mirroring the viral music video that showed them locked up in Montero State Prison.

Nas came out dressed in full drum major regalia and conducted the song's blaring horns. After a bit of an awkward outfit change — with a possibly unauthorized person on stage ripping off the top of his costume — the "Industry Baby" rapper performed his verse shirtless with back-up dancers dressed as inmates.

Harlow switched it up from the onstage prison's pink uniform, energetically performing in black as Nas hyped him on. As part of the stage lifted to show a prison shower set, Nas joined even more scantily clad dancers for a snippet of his No. 1 hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Speaking of Montero, the entire set served as an excellent start to Lil Nas X's huge week, with his debut album dropping Friday, Sept. 17.