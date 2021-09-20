Lil Nas X shares throwback video of 'life before fame' versus now

The Grammy winner looks at all he's accomplished in two years.

Lil Nas X told us long ago, "I've got what you're waiting for."

The Grammy-winning rapper-singer shared a throwback video of his "life before fame" after releasing his first full album, Montero, this past Friday.

The video shows Lil Nas X eating a slice of pizza on Jan. 8, 2019 after just releasing "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. "It's doing pretty f---ing good," he said of the hit that won him the Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video in 2020.

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X shares throwback video to 'life before fame' | Credit: Lil Nas X/TikTok; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"You know right now, no matter what, 3k [followers] on Instagram, 2k on YouTube, not even 1k followers on Spotify I don't think, but I'ma hit you all back a year from now and we'll see where I'm at," he said.

Well, in 2021, Lil Nas X now has 10.9 million followers on Instagram, 16.1 million on YouTube, and 56.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Speaking to the latter, he's now the most-streamed male rapper on Spotify.

Lil Nas X's music is partly for his younger self. "Sun Goes Down," off of Montero, sees the rapper visiting his younger version in high school. "I know that you want to cry/ But it's much more to life than dyin'/ Over your past mistakes/ And people who threw dirt on your name," he sings.

The performer also wrote a letter to "14-year-old Montero" that he shared on social media this past March. "I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," he wrote in part.

Now, more than two years since "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X is collaborating with another Cyrus. Miley Cyrus features on "Am I Dreaming" as part of Montero.

"i now have a song with billy ray cyrus and miley cyrus, i will not rest until i've collected every cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power," he tweeted in jest on Saturday.

Give it another two years and he'll probably have done just that.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.