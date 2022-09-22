Watch the latest music video from the newly appointed "President of League of Legends."

Lil Nas X's 'Star Walkin'' anthem for League of Legends is chock-full of Easter eggs

Lil Nas X is currently enjoying his reign as the new President of League of Legends, a title he gave himself in a spoof promo video for the multiplayer e-sports phenomenon.

One perk of this is that he gets to create an anthem for Worlds, the annual tournament in which teams of gamers from around the world compete in the virtual League of Legends arena to be crowned the best players.

That anthem, "Star Walkin'," dropped Thursday, and its music video is full of League of Legends Easter eggs.

The video is set in San Francisco, which is the host city for this year's Worlds finals. Prominent League pro players are shown hanging around various locations to the sounds of Lil Nas X. The city then begins to change to reflect certain environments from the game as the players assemble giant mechs.

This year, 24 qualified teams will compete in Worlds, which begins Sept. 29 and runs through to the finals on Nov. 5.

Lil Nas X partnered with Riot Games for the affair, releasing a video earlier this month in which he called himself "President of League of Legends."

"As president of League, I wanted to make the greatest Worlds anthem of all time," he said before hitting PLAY on the track.

"I'm gonna put this song everywhere," he added as we see footage of Riot Games employees hearing "Star Walkin'" as they open the fridge or press START on the printer.

"If you can get tired of this song, you will get tired of this song," Lil Nas X joked. "But you won't get tired of it 'cause it's so good."

Watch the "Star Walkin'" video above.

