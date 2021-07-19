Lil Nas X spoofs Satan shoes fiasco in teaser for 'Industry Baby' single co-produced by Kanye West

The verdict is in: The rapper-singer's next song drops this week.

You could never say Lil Nas X lacks a sense of humor.

The record-breaking rapper-singer has been cracking jokes on social media about his court appearance for a trademark infringement case sparked by his custom Satan shoes, and he has now dropped a video that both pokes fun at the snafu and announces his next single, "Industry Baby," co-produced by Kanye West.

Lil Nas X takes on multiple roles in the video, including the "daddy" judge, both attorneys, the defendant, and a member of the jury — similar to how he portrayed multiple parts in his divisive music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."

He loses the case and is sentenced to five years in "Montero State Prison," not for trademark infringement but for being gay. (The musician continues to shut down homophobic trolls on social media over both the video and his fiery, showstopping BET Awards performance in June, during which he kissed one of his dancers.)

With mugshot photos of Lil Nas X adorning the credits, the video then reveals that "Industry Baby," featuring Jack Harlow and produced by West and the duo known as Take a Daytrip, will arrive on July 23.

In the days leading up to the single announcement, the performer also mocked the court proceedings in the Satan shoes case on Twitter and TikTok.

"When you have court on Monday over satan shoes and might go to jail but your label keeps telling you to make TikTok videos," he wrote on Saturday.

Lil Nas X released a limited supply of Satan shoes with MSCHF Product Studio in March pegged to his "Montero" single and accompanying music video, which boasts the star pole-dancing straight to hell to give the devil a striptease and lap dance before killing him and assuming his throne. Each pair of kicks sported a logo similar to that of Nike's and contained a drop of human blood.

The release of the single, video, and sneakers has stirred up plenty of controversy, mainly with religious and conservative communities. Nike blocked further sales of the unauthorized shoes in April after the initial supply quickly sold out.

