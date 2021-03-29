Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' sell out in less than a minute

Lil Nas X has had one hell of a morning.

EW has confirmed that the rapper's "Satan Shoes," a collaboration with NYC art collective MSCHF on a custom design for Nike Air Max 97s, sold out in less than a minute.

The controversial sneakers were released as part of the rollout of his long-awaited single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," which has a music video that features Lil Nas X sliding down a stripper pole to hell to seduce and then kill the devil.

The black shoes feature a bronze pentagram, have "Luke 10:18" along the sides, and contain one drop of human blood per pair. Fittingly, 666 pairs were made, with each shoe being individually numbered, all for a price tag of $1,018.

While Lil Nas X has not yet taken a second to fully celebrate the sales news, he did once again jokingly respond to a tweet about it saying "this is so sad wtf! im never letting my kids listen to his new smash single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) which has a new version out right now on all streaming platforms!!!"