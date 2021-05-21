Lil Nas X goes back to high school in 'Sun Goes Down' video, tells younger self things get better

A slightly older but much wiser Lil Nas X gives some sage advice to his younger self in the just-released new song and video — "Sun Goes Down."

The moving new track details a dark time in the artist's younger days. It recounts being bullied at the age of 10, struggling with his sexuality, and even questioning life, all before turning into his own hero, who goes back in time to tell him things will work out.

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X just released new single 'Sun Goes Down' | Credit: Charlotte Rutherford

Keeping up the epic scale of his past videos, Lil Nas X appears in a virtual, heavenly-like world, dressed in an all-white ensemble. He goes on to flip through a carousel of video memories (including "Panini") before selecting a bleach-blond version of himself, who works at Taco Bell and worries about past mistakes.

As the video progresses, Lil Nas X follows his high school self, telling him life will be good and he'll have fans to make proud. "And I'm happy by the way/That I made that jump, that leap of faith/I'm happy that it all worked out for me/Imma make my fans so proud of me," he sings.

Lil Nas X The cover of the Lil Nas X single 'Sun Goes Down' | Credit: Columbia Records

The video takes the music superstar all the way back to his high school prom, showing him flourishing as he lets himself go on the dance floor. "Sun Goes Down" also features a cameo from his father, R. L. Stafford. (He's the one who picks Lil Nas X up from Taco Bell.)

"in the "sun goes down" video i go back in time to visit a younger version self who's struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn't want to live anymore," Lil Nas X wrote in a tweet over the weekend, previewing the track. "i try my best to uplift him. can't wait to share this song and video with you guys on friday. this one is really special to me."

Nas came up with the video concept himself and co-directed the visuals with Psycho Films.

It follows his March hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which he dropped while also releasing a letter to his younger self on social media, where he explained that his coming out publicly would help others who were struggling.

"dear 14 year old montero," his March letter tweet began. "i wrote a song with our name in it. it's about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

Check out the brand new video below.