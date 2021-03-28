Yes, Lil Nas X is releasing 666 pairs of 'Satan Shoes' containing drop of human blood

Lil Nas X has a devilish new collaboration coming soon.

The rapper is teaming up with streetwear company MSCHF for Satan Shoes, which are customized Nike Air Max '97s containing a drop of human blood per pair. Only 666 pairs, which are individually numbered and have Luke 10:18 on the sides, will be available for $1,018 beginning Monday.

The sneakers contain a drop of human blood in the sole, drawn from members of MSCHF's team, the company told EW. It also said Nike was not involved in the collaboration. Ironically, MSCHF previously released customized Air Max 97s called "Jesus Shoes," which the company said contained holy water drawn from the River Jordan.

The Satan Shoes tie in with the theme of Nas' music video for his new song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," in which he descends into hell and seduces the devil with a fiery lapdance.

Like the scintillating visuals, the rapper's shoes have received a divisive response.

While the Church of Satan expressed their support, tweeting, "Hook us up with a pair fam," others, like former NBA player Nick Young, disapproved.

"My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I'm still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real," Young tweeted, before apologizing for the mixup.

"my bad @Nike I knew y'all wasn't going out like that," he wrote.

Young later claimed he was hacked and apologized to Nas as well. "I dnt want know SMOKE! imma say it first I AM SORRY @LilNasX," he tweeted." I HOPE y'all believe in that kinda thing forgiveness ... these Hackers keep getting me they need to stop."

In response to some of the social media outrage, one user wrote, "lot of people scared of the devil in these replies. you really think gods going to send you to hell for a pair of shoes lmao."

And true to his internet trolling reputation, Nas put out an "apology" video for the shoes on Sunday, which cut to him giving the devil a lap dance in the "CMBYN" video.

He also tweeted, "y'all gotta admit... the shoes hard! u cannot sit here and lie."

Similarly, the artist defended his music video, which he previously said was about his sexuality and hoped it would "open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

"i made the decision to create the music video," he tweeted Friday in response to a critic. "i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."

In another tweet on Saturday, he added, "i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s--- y'all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves."