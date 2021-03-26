Lil Nas X takes a stripper pole to hell in new 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' music video

Lil Nas X is inviting you to leave shame at the door and plummet to the depths of hell with him on his first song of 2021, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Who dares to say no?

After teasing the release with a breadcrumb trail on social media, the genre-bending rapper has finally unleashed his homage to the 2017 romantic drama Call Me By Your Name with its accompanying music video. It's a journey of biblical proportions.

The music video finds Nas in a purple-drenched Garden of Eden as he's seduced by a futuristic snake. He's is then taken to trial for slipping into sin, but as the lyrics to the song relay, Nas isn't big on the whole concept: "You're living in the dark boy / I cannot pretend / I'm not fazed / Don't be here to sin / If you live in your garden / You know that you can call me what you want / Call me what you need."

The visual, co-directed by Nas and Tanu Muino, then slides its way down south as the "Old Town Road" rapper rides a pole to the Devil's fiery abode in a scene rivaling Jennifer Lopez's hot Hustlers routine.

The song was produced by Take a DayTrip, Omer Fedi, and Roy Enzo. Nas opened up about the release of "Montero" with a personal message to his fans. He dedicated the song to his childhood self (Nas' birth name is Montero Lamar Hill). In the note, Nas looked back on the mental trials of coming out as gay at an early age.

"Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It's about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," the note reads. "You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f--- out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future."

This is Nas's first single since last year's winter bop "Holiday." As a lead-up, Nas dropped the "Montero" artwork on social media, which features the Grammy-winning artist putting his own naughty spin on Michaelangelo's iconic "The Creation of Adam" painting.

Watch the music video for Lil Nas X's new single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" above.