That's a message he wishes to convey to his fans, particularly the young queer ones who look up to him — the ones who tell him that he's inspired them to come out to their family and friends. "I want to be a voice for those who pretend to be themselves, but aren't quite there yet." Does that mean Nas is now finally showing the real version of himself to the world? He looks down at the long white acrylics on his nails and laughs, saying he doesn't always have the urge to wear some of his more wild looks. "It's not like, 'Oh God, I have to wear this,'" he says. "But I don't mind." And if he's inspiring others to be their authentic selves, then what's the harm in a little pretending?