Lil Nas X scores second No. 1 song with 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)': 'I hope my haters are sad'

After riding a stripper pole to hell in the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video, Lil Nas X has ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, released on March 26, debuted at the chart's top slot on Monday. It's his second Hot 100 No. 1 after his megahit "Old Town Road" led for a record 19 weeks in 2019.

Lil Nas X celebrated the achievement in a string of tweets on Monday and also addressed those who perceived him as a one-hit-wonder.

"Y'all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again," he wrote. "you told him to stop while he's ahead. he could've gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1's later, he's still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily"

He kept the celebration going in funny follow-up tweets, including cheering "getting a song about gay sex to the top of the billboard charts" while referencing a SpongeBob SquarePants scene.

"CALL ME BY YOUR NAME NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD AHHHHHH" he then tweeted. "LETS GO GAY AGENDA!!!!"

Nas also released a video he said he filmed in June 2020 to congratulate his future self.

"Congratulations, you deserve all the good s--- that's happening to you right now," he told himself. "You pushed through, 'cuz [unintelligible funny noises and gestures]. It's been a lot of s---."

"i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup," he later tweeted.

Since his career took off, the genre-bending artist has earned legions of fans, as well as detractors, some of whom questioned his country creds with "Old Town Road." Critics have also pounced on Nas for being so open about his sexuality in "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and its accompanying visuals.

But through it all, Nas has remained defiantly himself. In the notes for "Montero," the rapper wrote that his music "will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist" and hit back at haters who said he was promoting "an agenda."

"Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It's about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," the note read. "You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f--- out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future."

In tandem with the new song, Nas also released a limited edition line of "Satan Shoes" with streetwear company MSCHF. However, he's been legally blocked by Nike from fulfilling all 666 orders of the customized shoes from the global giant, which MSCH claims carries a drop of human blood per pair.