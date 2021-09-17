The Grammy winner's golden armor seems to have a connection to the visuals for his 'Dolla Sign Slime' song, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Lil Nas X served high-fashion medieval elegance when he took the Met Gala stairs by storm, but his look turned out to have even more meaning as a tee up for his Montero album, which dropped at midnight heading into Friday morning with a visual album.

The Grammy winner appeared at the Met Gala with three looks. The first featured him donning a massive royal cloak hiding something underneath. He took it off to reveal his second look: glistening golden armor fit for a knight. Lil Nas X's final transformation saw him in a glittery gold body suit, and he was just straight-up feeling himself.

Lil Nas X Dolla Sign Slime Lil Nas X's Met Gala look was an Easter egg for 'Dolla Sign Slime' | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Lil Nas X/YouTube

But the golden armor is what we're focusing on. Among the visuals for the songs on Montero was a medieval themed video for "Dolla Sign Slime," featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The camera whizzes by the exterior of a vast CG castle with guards trumpeting the presence of their king — who ends up being Lil Nas X in golden armor.

Lil Nas X made clear that he's a fan of Easter eggs. The artwork for Montero alone was filled with all sorts of nods to various songs and music videos associated with the album. We should've guessed even his clothes would've held some secrets.

Richard Selvi directed the visual video for "Dolla Sign Slime," in which Lil Nas X raps, "Y'all take a rumor then y'all go and wear it out/ F--- all that talk about who's in the whereabouts/ I walk in Neimans and Marcus, I'm buried out/ Walk in the bank and say, 'F--- it, let's clear it out.'"

Watch the visual for "Dolla Sign Slime" above.