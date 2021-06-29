Lil Nas X spoofs Marvel's opening credits in teaser for new Montero album

The singer-rapper said his debut album is "coming soon."

Welcome to the MCU: the Montero Cinematic Universe.

Following his steamy performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, rapper and singer Lil Nas X is teasing his debut album, Montero, with a teaser that channels the opening credits that precede every Disney Marvel movie.

The sequence, which declares the album is "coming soon," features all his popular musical personae, notably all his looks from the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video. Chris Hemsworth's Thor ain't got nothing on pole-dancing Lil Nas X.

We also get to see Michael J. Fox's cameo in the performer's "Holiday" video and Chris Rock's appearance in "Old Town Road."

Lil Nas X announced over Twitter in March that Montero, the album, would drop "this summer." And now it's summer, so...

Aside from "Montero," which takes its name from the album title, he also released "Sun Goes Down" as a single. Together the songs are expressions of Lil Nas X's experience with his sexuality, relationships, and bullying.

During the BET Awards, while singing "Montero," he kissed a male backup dancer, which caused a resurgence of homophobia following the song's sexy video.

"it took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance," he tweeted Monday after the performance. "while on stage i was trembling knowing that i was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance i was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love."

To the haters, he wrote, "y'all hate yourselves so much. y'all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y'all are uncomfortable with what i do because y'all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there."