Most of us know how tricky it is to talk to kids about serious subjects, and rapper Lil Nas X learned that the hard way as he tried to answer questions about everything from coming out of the closet to "mommy milking"—all while keeping things as PG as possible.

Nas recently appeared on Bar Exam, a music game show by All Def Music. During one segment called "Arts and Raps," young hosts Dilan and Zaria painted portraits while asking the rapper some innocent questions about pretty heavy subjects. And as the Nas learned, kids really do say the darnedest things.

When Dilan wanted to know what "mommy milking" was, Nas tried to get out of it by answering, "I don't know what that is." But kids are persistent and Dilan pushed on, undeterred, saying he saw Nas tweet about it.

"Mommy milkers is just another name for these things that moms have when they have kids and they use them to feed the child," Nas finally answered, trying his best to keep things clean. He had a slightly easier time answering a question about who the biggest Twitter troll of all time was.

"I wanna say it's me, but I can't even say that," he said. "I want to say it's 6ix9ine," he said, referencing the fellow rapper. "I'm a troll, but I'm always like okay, let me make sure I don't put myself in any danger, you know? He'll go there."

Dilan also asked Nas what it meant to come out of the closet. He managed to a thoughtful, careful answer, saying "it means like, everybody, I'm this thing and you guys didn't even know that but now you know." But when Dilan continued his story, it turns out he wasn't asking about being in the closet metaphorically as much as he was asking about it literally—Dilan told Nas how he and his older cousin kept pushing his older brother into the closet and tried to scare him by turning off the lights and making him think he saw ghosts.

"That's exactly what I meant when I said I was coming out of the closet," said Nas with a laugh.