The rapper revealed her pick for an opponent during the BET Awards pre-show Sunday.

Lil' Kim wants to go up against Nicki Minaj for Verzuz battle

Lil' Kim wants to go head-to-head with Nicki Minaj for the next Verzuz battle, and fans have thoughts on the prospective showdown.

The rapper confidently revealed her preferred Verzuz foe during the BET Awards' red-carpet pre-show Sunday. Match-ups like Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane, Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole, the Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, and Method Man vs. Redman have already taken place in Verzuz's second season. Soulja Boy vs. Bow Wow was the most recent pairing, with the latter being widely declared the winner on Saturday.

Kim and Minaj have fired shots at each other over the years, with Kim releasing the 2011 song "Black Friday" as a nod to Minaj's album Pink Friday. She's called the rapper a "Lil' Kim clone" and a "wannabe," while Minaj's "Stupid Hoe" and "Roman's Revenge" are among the many songs thought to be diss tracks against Kim.

In 2018, Kim had more positive things to say about her fellow female rapper, saying that she wishes her the best but adding cryptically that she hopes Minaj does "the right thing because she knows what she did."

Some fans are absolutely living for the idea, as both women boast top songs under their belts.

"I think that would be a great match. Lil Kim got them hits," one user tweeted.

Others think the two MCs are from different eras and that Kim should instead face off against someone like Foxy Brown.

"Lil Kim lowkey setting herself up, Nicki got a catalogue with different alter egos in rap & pop. Good luck ma," a commenter wrote.

Minaj hasn't yet responded to Kim's proposition, but people already think they know how the situation is going to unfold.

Kim rocked out to Queen Latifah's "U.N.I.T.Y." at the BET Awards show on Sunday, performing alongside other female rappers like MC Lyte and Rapsody before Latifah took to the stage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award.