Liam Payne has postponed his entire South American tour, as well as a show in Mexico, due to a "serious kidney infection" for which he was hospitalized.

"I've been a little bit unwell recently," the former One Direction star said in a video posted to Instagram. The touring team had already begun rehearsals, he says, but he's been advised not to proceed with the shows.

"It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America," he wrote. "Over the past week, I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection. It's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctor's orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

The tour was scheduled to kick off on Sept. 1 in Lima, Peru, with subsequent stops in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Payne clarified that the shows are in the process of being rescheduled, and that all tickets would be refunded.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you guys soon," he told fans. "Hopefully, we'll put on an even bigger, better show."

